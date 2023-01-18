Five Star Grading for £7.5 million Mid Wales Luxury Glamping Resort

A perfect New Year’s present has been delivered to a multi-million pound luxury glamping resort in Mid Wales which is focused on the health and wellbeing of its ‘staycationing’ guests.

Love2Stay Mid Wales at Caersws, near Newtown is celebrating the news that Visit Wales has awarded the resort a five star grading.

Overlooking the picturesque upper Severn Valley, Love2Stay Mid Wales aims to make visitors feel totally in harmony with nature by helping them to relax and unwind in the peaceful location.

The £7.5 million resort, which is being developed in three phases by owners Trevor and Patricia Bebb, has an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam and treatment rooms, well-equipped fitness suite, reception area, coffee shop and outdoor beach area as its centrepiece.

The first phase of development includes 31 luxury glamping lodges, each with their own hot tub, two play areas for children of different ages, a nature play area and a recreational lake for water sports.

All the accommodation, which includes a dozen Black Barns, six Woodland Lodges, nine Hillside Cabins and four Wren’s Nest double lodges, are available to be booked online by visiting the Love2Stay Mid Wales profile on Hoseasons.

When fully developed, the resort will have 125 glamping lodges which will allow families and couples to escape from their busy lives into the tranquillity of the Mid Wales countryside.

Designed to maximise its valley side location, the resort is the Mid Wales equivalent of the original, successful Love2Stay resort in Shrewsbury, which is operated by Salop Leisure.

“We are delighted to receive the five star grading from Visit Wales which is a reward for the investment and hard work that has gone in to develop our resort,” said Mr Bebb. “Having, from the outset, strived to achieve the highest standards at the resort, it’s very satisfying that the Visit Wales inspector has recognised the quality that we offer to our guests. “Since we opened Love2Stay Mid Wales last August, the response we have received from guests has been very encouraging and we continue to develop the resort.”

The Visit Wales grading report said:

“Love2Stay Mid Wales has a superb location in Mid Wales, the park is extremely well presented and features hot tubs and fully furnished, high quality rentals. “The main building is attractive and the leisure facilities, including the spa, are exceptional. Great for a weekend break or a family gathering. The play areas and outdoor activities, including the lake, are really a highlight.”

Free wi-fi is available across the resort but Love2Stay Mid Wales wants to encourage guests to put away their digital devices and spend quality time together enjoying the facilities, the spectacular scenery and the great outdoors.

The 28-acre site, on which the resort is being developed, was previously home to Mid Wales Golf Centre.