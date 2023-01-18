The Scaling Success of Openreach

Speaking to Business News Wales, Connie Dixon, Partnership Director for Wales at Openreach shares her insight into the scale up of the network providers plans to connect Wales, corner to corner.

Being the UKs biggest digital network infrastructure builder, Openreach are on a mission to get as many people as they can to get upgraded to the best broadband infrastructure of full fibre. With an ambitious figure of 25 million homes across the UK by 2026, Openreach are well on the road to success, building their networks to over 62,000 homes and businesses every week.