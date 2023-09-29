Newport Comms Agency Puts Down Roots in the City After Five Years of Impressive Growth

The specialist PR and communications agency, which was founded in 2018, has opened its new head office in Newport Market, following years of continued growth.

Following a career working at national public relations agencies across Wales and the Southwest of England, Founding Director, Will Morgan, set up Thirty4/7 Communications with the specific remit of focusing on delivering the highest quality service for clients in the energy, infrastructure and development sectors. The company has grown to employ 12 consultants and now delivers specialist communications services to over 30 clients across the country.

Mr Morgan said:

“Having grown up in Newport and watching the company expand as it delivers projects across South Wales and beyond, it made sense to open our head office here. It’s the perfect springboard to service our clients across Wales, the South West and the rest of the Country. It is great to be in the newly refurbished Market, which has long been an iconic city landmark and to be part of the local atmosphere and buzz.

“Thirty4/7 Communications was set up to focus on the projects that have a specific role to play in helping move us towards a better future, whether that’s assisting with the provision of renewable energy, our vital infrastructure, transport, or helping bring forward the homes our children will need to live in. We strive to keep that as a theme running right through the work that the company undertakes, and that is reflected in the organisations we work with and the projects we are actively helping to communicate.”

The Thirty4/7 team recently celebrated its 5 year anniversary with an event at Newport Market where they were by over 50 clients and connections, as well as Councillor Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council, Ben Lewis, Chair of RenewableUK Cymru Strategy Group and Toby Savage, Former Leader of South Gloucestershire Council, who shared their views on what they think the next five years hold.

More information about Thirty4/7 is available at www.thirty47.co.uk