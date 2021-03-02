Newport Chosen as Only Welsh Site For BITC Small Business Support

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, small businesses are facing huge challenges to continue to survive.

To help them, Business in the Community (BITC) is running a series of free small business support programmes in three locations across the UK, with Newport chosen as the only site in Wales. The other programmes are taking place in Aberdeen and Blackpool.

BITC was created nearly 40 years ago by HRH the Prince of Wales to champion responsible business.

The organisation now has a vibrant membership of hundreds of businesses, large and small, connected by the conviction their success is inextricably linked to society’s prosperity.

BITC’s member Build Back Responsibly insights show a strong desire from larger businesses to make their supply chains more local and their small business ecosystem more resilient.

Key issues facing small businesses as governments prepare to outline a route map out of lockdown include a drop in sales, cash flow issues, staff retention and sustaining the supply chain.

BITC Cymru is running a series of three Newport SME Support Webinars. The webinars are free of charge.

The support programme for Newport is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses in the city that employ up to 250 people.

A session focusing on finance and funding took place on February 11, supported by NatWest Business, the Development Bank of Wales and Business Wales.

The next webinar takes place on March 11 from 11.30am-12.30pm and will focus on HR and Wellbeing. Businesses can register for the event here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8616688320631234827

The final support session will look at adopting new business models and takes place on March 23, from 2pm-3pm. Registration for the webinar is here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2647508962667894795

Businesses can stay in touch with the Newport small business support programme by following @BITCCymru on Twitter.