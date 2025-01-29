Newport Business Club to Hear How Tech Can Transform the High Street

How tech can help regenerate high streets will be the subject of the first City of Newport Business Club networking event of 2025.

Guests at the event at Mercure Newport on Thursday, February 13, will hear from Medi Parry-Williams.

Medi is the high street data advisor for Trefi Smart Cymru – a Welsh Government-funded project which supports towns and cities in Wales to regenerate their high streets using data and technology.

Medi is Trefi Smart Cymru’s High Street Data advisor and is supporting businesses across Wales to grow and make efficiencies using high-quality high-street data.

Medi is also the founder and director of MPW Making Places Work and has more than 15 years’ experience in the shopping centre and town centre regeneration industry.

Medi’s specialises in maximising efficiencies and profitability alongside driving high footfall and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

She was recently responsible for the management and operations of seven shopping centres (located in different regions in the UK). Through partnership working and effective marketing, Medi was able to support businesses to grow, flourish and achieve sales targets, resulting in a 97% occupancy rate within the portfolio.

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said:

“We are really pleased to be welcoming Medi and the Trefi Smart Cymru team to our home in the heart of the city centre to hear about the work they are doing in similar places across Wales. “It has been said that data is the new oil, and understanding how to refine and adapt data to help direct the futures of many of our traditional high street businesses is absolutely vital. I am sure Medi will give our guests a brilliant insight into how to do just that.”

The City of Newport Business Club event starts at 5.30pm. Tickets for the event, which includes a two-course meal, are priced at £27.50 and can be booked via the following link –http://www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk/tickets/

Information about how to become a member or sponsor of the City of Newport Business Club are also available on the club’s website – https://www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk