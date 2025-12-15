Newmark Strengthens Leisure Team with Strategic Appointments in Cardiff

Newmark has announced the appointments of Carys Chandler and Leo Llewellyn, joining the firm’s Leisure practice as Partner and Associate, respectively.

Carys is widely recognised as a leading specialist in the caravan park sector; she brings extensive experience in valuing a broad range of assets including holiday parks and residential caravan parks across the UK. She is highly regarded for her work on large-scale portfolio valuations and individual asset appraisals for loan security, taxation and internal purposes.

Leo specialises in valuation and agency services across a diverse leisure portfolio, including licensed leisure, hotels, caravan parks, historic venues, visitor attractions and sports stadiums. His track record includes high-profile leisure disposals in Wales, off-market pub sales and valuations of international holiday properties. Leo’s expertise in handling landmark sites adds further depth to Newmark’s leisure capabilities.

Both Carys and Leo join from Avison Young and will be based in Newmark’s Cardiff office.

Dan Anning, Co-Head of the UK Leisure team, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Carys and Leo to the team. Their combined expertise and deep market knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to expand our leisure offer across the UK. Their appointments will significantly enhance our reach, reflecting the strong growth momentum of Newmark’s national Leisure service line. “I’m excited to join Newmark at such a pivotal moment,” said Carys. “The firm’s platform and collaborative culture provide a fantastic opportunity to grow our presence and deliver exceptional value to clients.”

Leo added: