New Yoga Studio & Coffee Bar, Opens in Cardiff Bay

Vibes, a unique new business inspired by global travels, opens its doors in Cardiff Bay with the goal of helping the community to feel their happiest and healthiest.

Local resident, Jenny Jarvis, has launched Vibes as a one-of-a-kind concept for the city, offering a yoga studio and coffee bar in one location. With a fresh approach to achieving both physical and mental well-being, Vibes is designed to provide a relaxing and rejuvenating environment for its customers.

Jenny Jarvis, business owner, said

“Our mission is to make yoga and relaxation available to everyone and to enhance people's lives through our studio and coffee bar. Our space has been designed to provide an opportunity for individuals to take a break and escape the fast-paced world.”

Vibes is dedicated to sustainability and offers an inclusive, welcoming style of yoga for all skill levels. They feature a unique, plant-based menu with tasty and nutritious options such as superfood lattes, doughy pizza swirls, and sticky biscoff bakes. The coffee served at Vibes is highly praised and exclusive to its location in the city.

Jenny's motivation for starting Vibes stems from a personal loss and her mother's diagnosis with early-onset dementia. She states,

“I woke up to the realisation that life is short and we must make our time count, doing what we love and improving the lives of others.”

In these challenging times, seeing a fresh concept that encourages residents to lead a happier and healthier lifestyle is uplifting. This new business brings a unique and original experience to the city.

Vibes is located at 20 Harrowby Street in Cardiff Bay and is open 7 days a week. The coffee bar is open to all, and yoga classes can be booked online. For more information and current promotions, please visit www.vibesyogabar.com or follow @vibesyogabar on social media.

About organisation:

