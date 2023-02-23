New Associate Among Series of New Year Promotions

Leading independent accountancy firm, Kilsby Williams, has announced a series of promotions within its tax and business services teams to start the new year.

Dafydd Ford, who has been with the firm for over 15 years, has been promoted to Tax Associate. Dafydd has experience advising clients across a broad range of sectors and has used that experience to identify key tax planning opportunities for many clients over the years. He has particular expertise in areas such as property tax, investment tax relief and research and development tax relief.

Dafydd said:

“Since starting my tax career with Kilsby Williams in 2007, I have been impressed by the company’s attitude and support regarding professional development. I have been able to take opportunity after opportunity to thrive and hone my skills into key specialisms. I am excited to begin this year in my new role.”

Fellow colleagues Sandy Gaywood and Diane Nettleton have been promoted to Senior Tax Managers.

Sandy is a personal tax specialist who provides proactive advice and practical solutions for her clients. Diane’s focus is also personal and partnership tax compliance, with her expertise centring on tax planning for individuals who are coming, leaving or returning to the UK.

Other promotions for managerial roles were awarded to Kathryn Hof and Lucy Lloyd, while Ross Johnson has been promoted to Business Services Assistant.

Simon Tee, Managing Partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“Our staff are our most valuable asset and the relationship we have with our employees is of the utmost importance to us. As well as attracting the best talent from outside of the firm, we firmly believe in supporting the professional development of our employees and rewarding their progression in the company. “We are therefore delighted to announce this series of promotions within the teams as we enter a new year.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across South Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.