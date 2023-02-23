Finalists for Wales in the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2023 Announced

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has announced the list of finalists for Wales in the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2023. This prestigious event will take place on March 24th at the Coal Exchange Hotel in Cardiff, with journalist and presenter Andrea Byrne presenting the awards to the winners.
This year, FSB Wales received a record number of nominations from across the region, showcasing the exceptional determination, creativity and innovation of Welsh SMEs. With small businesses overcoming unprecedented challenges in recent years, it is more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the very best of Welsh business.
Some firms are hoping for more than one award. Pontus Research hopes to take home the prize for ‘Exporter of the Year’, ‘Larger Small Business of the Year’ and the coveted ‘Sustainability Award’ after being nominated and shortlisted for all three awards.
Ben Francis, FSB Wales Chair, said: “We are delighted to unveil the finalists for this year's awards, which highlight the exceptional work and resilience of Welsh small businesses. Our event in Cardiff will be a wonderful opportunity to congratulate the winners and to recognise the outstanding contributions that they make to our local economy.”
The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards are a platform for recognising and celebrating the achievements of small businesses, and a chance to showcase the vital role that they play in the economy.
Winners from each category will secure a spot at the prestigious UK final. With a chance to be crowned the UK Small Business of the Year, it’s an opportunity for widespread recognition.
Shortlisted firms:
Community Award
- Community Furniture Aid
- ELITE Clothing Solutions
- Enbarr Foundation CIC alongside the Guardians of the Clocktower
- Red Dot (Cymru) Ltd
- Swansea Business Improvement District
Business and Product Innovation Award
Larger Small Business of the Year 2023
- Bargoed Farm
- Electricall South Wales
- ETL Solutions Ltd
- Hoop Recruitment
- Pontus Research Ltd
- Wagtail UK Limited
Family Business of the Year 2023
- Becws Islyn
- CS-Promotions Ltd
- Just Love Food Company
- K Sharp Ltd
- West Wales Holiday Cottages
- YourNorth
Micro Business of the Year 2023
- Cuffed-in Coffee LTD
- Laura Anne Hospitality Consultant Ltd
- Needle Rock | Remarkable Upholstery
- YourNorth
Self-Employed/Freelancer of the Year 2023
- BarrowHR
- GA Removals and Storage
- JG HR Solutions Limited
- Katherine Jones Artist
- Molly Maid Bridgend
- Morrish & Co
- Paws at Pencoed
- Sure Safety Consultancy
Start-Up Business of the Year 2023
- Cardigan Bay Properties
- Closet of style
- Finalrentals
- Living at Home
- Talent Pathway iD
- Unique You Ltd
Sustainability Award 2023
- Archwood Limited
- Pontus Research Ltd
- The Pure Option
- Woosnam & Davies News
Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2023
- Annie Thomas – Cotton's Crèche
- Clare Dutton – Duttons Divers Ltd
- Joshua Powell – InspireGreen LTD
- Tilly Reynolds – The Love to Eat Group
- Chris Whittaker – The Platts Group
Exporter of the Year 2023
Diversity & Inclusion Award 2023
- BE.Xcellence CIC
- Enbarr Foundation CIC alongside the Guardians of the Clocktower
- Finalrentals
- Sparkles Cleaning Services Wales and West Limited
- The Coaching Den
Service Excellence Award 2023
- BCS mental health service
- Cobalt HR
- Country Kids Childcare (Builth Wells) Ltd.
- Empower Translate
- Lavinia Stamps Ltd
- Plas Tan-Yr-Allt Historic Country House & Estate
- The Welsh Sports Association Ltd
The finalists have been shortlisted because they are some of the Wales’ most exciting small businesses and self-employed workers; including micro businesses, innovative start-ups, as well as the small businesses who the judges felt have gone above and beyond to develop sustainable initiatives. The finalist businesses span sectors from specialist dog services and agricultural entrepreneurs to state of the art machine learning and AI, reflecting the rich and diverse landscape of the Wales’ smaller businesses.