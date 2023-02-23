Finalists for Wales in the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2023 Announced

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has announced the list of finalists for Wales in the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2023. This prestigious event will take place on March 24th at the Coal Exchange Hotel in Cardiff, with journalist and presenter Andrea Byrne presenting the awards to the winners.

This year, FSB Wales received a record number of nominations from across the region, showcasing the exceptional determination, creativity and innovation of Welsh SMEs. With small businesses overcoming unprecedented challenges in recent years, it is more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the very best of Welsh business.

Some firms are hoping for more than one award. Pontus Research hopes to take home the prize for ‘Exporter of the Year’, ‘Larger Small Business of the Year’ and the coveted ‘Sustainability Award’ after being nominated and shortlisted for all three awards.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Chair, said: “We are delighted to unveil the finalists for this year's awards, which highlight the exceptional work and resilience of Welsh small businesses. Our event in Cardiff will be a wonderful opportunity to congratulate the winners and to recognise the outstanding contributions that they make to our local economy.”

The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards are a platform for recognising and celebrating the achievements of small businesses, and a chance to showcase the vital role that they play in the economy.

Winners from each category will secure a spot at the prestigious UK final. With a chance to be crowned the UK Small Business of the Year, it’s an opportunity for widespread recognition.

Shortlisted firms:

Community Award

Business and Product Innovation Award

Larger Small Business of the Year 2023

Family Business of the Year 2023

Micro Business of the Year 2023

Self-Employed/Freelancer of the Year 2023

Start-Up Business of the Year 2023

Sustainability Award 2023

Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Exporter of the Year 2023

Diversity & Inclusion Award 2023

Service Excellence Award 2023

The finalists have been shortlisted because they are some of the Wales’ most exciting small businesses and self-employed workers; including micro businesses, innovative start-ups, as well as the small businesses who the judges felt have gone above and beyond to develop sustainable initiatives. The finalist businesses span sectors from specialist dog services and agricultural entrepreneurs to state of the art machine learning and AI, reflecting the rich and diverse landscape of the Wales’ smaller businesses.