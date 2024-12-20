New Welsh Beef Campaign Launched

Welsh red meat promotion body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has launched a multimedia campaign to promote PGI Welsh Beef.

The campaign, titled Welsh Beef: Naturally Local features advertising on some of Wales’ premier television and radio stations to promote one of Wales’ most iconic food products.

Radio adverts and a special competition have featured on Heart radio station, whilst a new television advert has played throughout December on S4C and ITV Cymru ahead of primetime shows such as I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Saturday Kitchen.

The television advert features Wales’ outstanding natural landscapes as well as south Wales farmers Ben and Ethan Williams who manage their family’s upland beef and sheep farm in Garth, south Wales. The advert features shots of Ben and Ethan’s herd of Welsh Black cattle as well heather blowing in the breeze and lush green grass.

To reach younger audiences, promotions will be running across digital and social media platforms as well, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Last year’s Welsh Beef campaign reached 1.5million people across Wales and delivered over 8million impressions and a 21% increase in shoppers’ propensity to purchase.

HCC’s Brand Engagement Lead, Pip Gill, commented:

“We are delighted to bring our Welsh Beef campaign to television screens radio sets and mobile devices across Wales. Welsh Beef is regarded as a high-quality ingredient and we are proud to promote it to shoppers across Wales. “As well as taking a multi-media approach to our campaign, we are also utilizing geo-targeting to ensure advertising is reaching people close to stores and shops which stock Welsh Beef to ensure our campaign provides value for money to Welsh levy-payers.”

Pip continued: