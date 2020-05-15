New Virtual Conference to Raise Awareness of Mental Health

Cardiff-based Ajuda Training Academy’s new event Mental Health & Wellbeing Show ONLINE, will begin on the 18th May and run until 21st May, aiming to support people and raise awareness of mental illness and encourage kindness.

Despite the ongoing situation of COVID-19, it is important that people across the world feel connected, engaged and busy during this period of uncertainty. The organisation behind the postponed Mental Health & Wellbeing Show in Cardiff recognise the importance of this and have decided to organise a new virtual conference to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week which starts on 18th May!

This provides a free opportunity for thousands of people to connect on Mental Health Awareness week to support one another while learning more about mental health and ways we can support each other. Mental Health has never been more important than right now, and Ajuda Training are proud to be highlighting this.

The theme of Mental Health Awareness Week is “kindness” – which has never been so important in such difficult times as these.

What to expect?

From 10am – 12pm on Monday 18th, Tuesday 19th and Wednesday 20th May they will be running FREE online conference sessions featuring a range of speakers, with a local charity selected every day.

On Thursday 21st, they will be running a six-hour conference from 9am – 3pm with a fantastic line-up of mental health experts for just £12 per ticket! (A percentage of all ticket sales will be donated to three local charities which will be featured throughout the week.)

Experts in mental health will be presenting short talks on different topics, along with coping techniques and advice which is suitable for people of all ages, abilities and professions.

The conference will be via a Zoom link.

Speakers Include:

Betty Ann Kitchener – Founder of Mental Health First Aid Training

Rhian Mannings, MBE – Founder of 2 Wish Upon a Star Charity

Mark Colbourne, MBE – Welsh Paralympic Cyclist

Samira Mohammed Ali – Bollywood Actress and Meditation Expert

Charity Partners:

2 Wish Upon a Star

UK Men’s Shed Association

Bullies Out

Director of Ajuda Training Academy, Dawn Evans, said:

“We’re really excited to be stepping into the world of online events. It is amazing that we have the technology now to be able to connect people from all around the world at such a difficult time for many. I sincerely hope these virtual events provide support, knowledge and advice to people which may help them survive through these challenges.”

To book a free ticket for the Monday to Wednesday sessions, or to buy a £12 ticket for the Thursday, you can easily book on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mental-health-wellbeing-show-online-tickets-103313425236