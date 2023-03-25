New Venue for Newport Live at SGI’s Station Quarter Development

Newport Live is set to open an interim wellbeing and physical activity centre at Scarborough Group International’s (SGI) Station Quarter development in Newport city centre.

The not-for-profit charitable trust, which provides sporting, leisure and cultural activities in Newport, has signed a new lease for the 15,000 sq ft former Gym Group unit on Cambrian Road, following its announcement of the closure of Newport Centre at the end of March 2023.

The new venue ensures that Newport Live can continue to inspire people to be happier and healthier in the city centre, while a brand-new leisure facility is developed by Newport City Council.

The centre will open 1 April 2023 to welcome current and new members to this exciting venue. The centre will have a wide variety of new and familiar cardiovascular and functional training equipment. Along with a bespoke free weights area, a group exercise area for high and low-intensity classes and Indoor Group Cycling.

Steve Ward, Chief Executive of Newport Live, said:

“While we are excited to be part of the planning for a new modern venue on the riverfront, we’re pleased to have the opportunity to continue to deliver our hugely important physical and wellbeing activities and sports services in the city, once Newport Centre closes. The interim wellbeing and physical activity centre at Station Quarter will see our gym provision increase threefold from the size of Newport Centre’s gym space with a wide range of new fitness equipment allowing us to provide more fitness opportunities for local people and to support the physical and mental wellbeing of our communities.”

Councillor Debbie Harvey, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, said:

“I’m delighted that Newport Live has secured an alternative location in the heart of the city centre to provide additional facilities until the new and modern state-of-the-art leisure centre opens. “It means Newport Live will be able to offer current and new members a wide range of activities in their venues across the city while still providing vital support for people with chronic conditions. “The health and well-being of all our residents is extremely important and that is why the development of the new leisure centre remains a priority for the city council.”

Completed in 2015, Station Quarter is a vibrant, mixed-use development featuring 60,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space alongside a high-quality public plaza, and 80,000 sq ft of office space.

Jack Abou Jaoude, Senior Development Manager at SGI, commented:

“Station Quarter is a highly-prominent, gateway site in an area of the city which has witnessed significant redevelopment in recent years. “Since completing the first phase in 2015, we have worked hard to align occupiers to the needs of the local community and the arrival such a popular health and wellbeing brand like Newport Live is testament to this. We’re hopeful that the first of a series of new occupiers that we’re able to introduce to Station Quarter this year, as we bounce back from the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

SGI was represented by EJ Hales.