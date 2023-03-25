Neath Port Talbot Council Issues Call for UK Shared Prosperity Fund Projects

Neath Port Talbot Council is seeking applications for projects that can be delivered as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The UKSPF is a central pillar of the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda providing £2.6 bn of new funding for local investment by March 2025, with all areas of the UK receiving an allocation from the Fund.

Neath Port Talbot’s total three-year allocation is £27.3m in core funding plus £5.7m for projects to improve adult numeracy (in those over 19) under the ‘Multiply’ programme.

The fund will be ‘unlocked’ via a three year Investment Plan which has been approved by the UK Government.

All UKSPF funded projects need to address the challenges and opportunities as outlined in the South West Wales Regional Investment Plan, which can be found here.

The UKSPF in Neath Port Talbot will be delivered through Anchor Projects, Grant Schemes and Standalone Projects.

The approved Anchor Projects for Neath Port Talbot are:

Place

Valleys and villages.

Sustainable communities.

Enhanced Business Support for Growth and Innovation.

Employability.

Grant schemes are integrated into the anchor projects to ensure alignment and complementarity of provision with the anchors and UKSPF priorities and will address the challenges and opportunities identified in the Investment Plan. The grant schemes will be available for voluntary and community groups (also town and community councils) and businesses.

Standalone Projects will be invited by competitive bidding rounds to fill gaps in delivering the Investment Plan and to meet local needs, align to anchor projects, and are not being met by the anchor projects and grant schemes.

Cllr Martyn Peters, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic and Community Regeneration said:

“This fund will invest in local priorities and target funding where there is evidence of need including: building pride in place; supporting high quality skills and training; supporting pay, employment and productivity growth and increasing life chances. This funding will directly fund communities and businesses in Neath Port Talbot.”

For more information and how to apply follow this link: www.npt.gov.uk/spf