New Velindre Cancer Centre Appoints its Community Benefits Governance Board

A diverse group of stakeholders has been established to lead discussions and make decisions on the wide-ranging community benefits associated with the new Velindre Cancer Centre project.

Sacyr UK, the main contractor for the construction of the Velindre Cancer Centre, and the Velindre University NHS Trust have appointed members to a newly formed Community Benefits Governance Board.

This board will play a pivotal role in shaping community engagement activities and social responsibility initiatives linked to the project. Meeting quarterly, the board will oversee everything from small grant applications to community volunteering schemes.

As part of the new Velindre Cancer Centre build, Acorn, the consortium that has financially backed the project, is required to fulfil a certain number of Community Benefit Initiatives to benefit the local area, including 100 volunteering days from project staff, by the end of the build in 2027. To ensure all applications for support are assessed and judged independently, a governance board has been set up.

Members of the board are from several organisations spanning various sectors from education to construction. Newly elected members of this board are Angel Pedrosa of ProjectCo, Katie Hathaway of Sacyr UK, Rhiannon Freshney of Velindre University NHS Trust, Carrie-Ann Heulin of Viola Clause Ltd, Adam Cox of Cwmpas, Sharon James Evans of Cardiff and Vale College, Ali Abdi of Cardiff University, Mark Willmore of charity Llamau, Mark Whitby of the Construction Industry Training Board and Jane Lynch of Cardiff Business School. The board will be chaired by nVCC assistant project director Mark Ash and deputy chair Hannah Moscrop of Velindre University NHS Trust.

Mark Ash said:

“I am looking forward to working with members of the Community Benefits Board to ensure that those that apply for or need our help get the appropriate support, whether that be financially or physically. We know that the new cancer centre will offer state of the art medical care for those with cancer in Wales, but it’s also great that during the build we can make a real difference to the people living around the project site, as well as further afield in south Wales. “It is brilliant that companies involved in major construction projects such as this want to give back to the communities they are working in and I’m proud that we will all be part of that process, from awarding funds to local charities to helping people get on the career ladder.”

The board will also be responsible for awarding grants through the new Thrive Investment Programme, which is set to launch in the coming months. This programme will offer funding opportunities to community groups, charities, voluntary organisations, and social enterprises. Additional details will be provided at the time of the launch.

For more information about the social value work going on at the new Velindre Cancer Centre project, as well as the launch of the Thrive Investment Programme, visit: www.newvelindre.info/home.