New Transport for Wales Trains to be Showcased at Global Event

New Transport for Wales Trains to be Showcased at Global Event

Two of the brand-new Transport for Wales (TfW) trains set to modernise the Wales and Borders network are being showcased at the world’s largest rail industry trade fair.

The FLIRT (Fast, Light, Intercity and Regional Train) tri-mode and CITYLINK trains, both built by leading manufacturer Stadler, will be unveiled this week at the biennial Innotrans trade fair in Berlin.

More than 150,000 rail industry professionals are expected to attend Innotrans across four days this week (September 20-23) at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds.

Alexia Course, TfW Chief Commercial Officer said:

“We’re extremely proud to have our new Stadler trains on show at InnoTrans this year and we’re excited to start introducing them to our Wales and Borders network over the coming months and years. “We’re on a transformational journey at TfW and these new trains are a key part of improving the customer experience, so that we can encourage more people to travel sustainably on public transport. “These are modern trains, with high quality features that will offer our customers more accessible, reliable and greener transport.”

In addition to the strong environmental credentials of both trains, they will also significantly improve the customer experience with level-boarding, air conditioning, power sockets, wi-fi, up-to-date passenger information screens, bike spaces and spaces for those with reduced mobility.

Noise and vibrations will be kept to a minimum, with the new trains quieter than TfW’s current fleet.

TfW has ordered 24 of the FLIRT tri-modes (electric, battery or diesel) and 36 CITYLINK tram-trains, with a further 11 bi-mode FLIRTs (electric and diesel).

Ralf Warwel, UK and Ireland sales director, Ireland, said:

“Stadler is delighted to be delivering 71 state of the art trains for Transport for Wales. They exemplify our cutting edge green technology, will boost sustainable travel and provide an improved journey experience for passengers.”

The state-of-the-art tri-mode trains will be powered by electricity to the north of Cardiff and diesel to the south, providing seamless cross-city connectivity. The technology also reduces the need for costly electrification extensions and infrastructure upgrades.

Adapted to suit the tram and rail network serving the South Wales Metro, the CITYLINK tram trains can travel on both rail tracks and tram lines and have a driver’s cab at each end.

TfW is investing more than £800m in new trains for the Wales and Borders network, the first of which are being introduced in Autumn 2022. The FLIRT tri-mode and CITYLINK trains are expected to enter service in 2024.