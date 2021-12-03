New Support for UK’s World-leading Agri-food and Drink Industry

Network of agri-food and drink attaches to be placed in key global markets to promote trade and boost exports.

The Government has today announced further measures to support the UK’s world-leading agri-food and drink sector, helping them to build back better from the pandemic and thrive in a Global Britain.

The Government will add eight new agri-food and drink attachés in priority markets, as part of a wider plan to boost exports, further unlock barriers to trade and open up new exporting opportunities around the world.

As well as posts in China, USA, India, Canada and Mexico, the agri-food attachés will be covering growth markets in the Gulf, Africa, South America and the Asia-Pacific region. There will also be additional capacity and resource in Europe, as Government’s key market.

Existing attachés in China and the UAE have been pivotal in securing access for a greater range of products, driving export growth and building mutually supportive relationships with trading partners. Attachés are based in UK embassies and consulates overseas and have long-standing expertise in the agri-food and drink sector.

UK Government has a key role to play in supporting businesses grow their exports in global markets. The new attaché roles will help to reduce and remove trade barriers, broaden market access and support companies as they increase their market share in established and emerging international markets.

Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP said:

From Scottish salmon and Welsh Lamb to Northern Irish beef and English sparkling wine, our food and drink is recognised at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality.

Today’s announcement will showcase the very best that the UK has to offer on a global stage, boost jobs in our food and drink sector and help to level up every part of the UK. My department is supporting UK businesses on their export journey. From our Export Support Service to Export Champions, we want businesses all over the UK to have the tools to take advantage of the ambitious trade deals we are signing with countries across the world.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said:

We want people at home and abroad to be lining up to buy British.

The support announced today will enable our farmers and food and drink producers to take advantage of new opportunities and fly the flag for UK produce around the world.

This follows the recent successful launch of DIT’s ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ campaign, which saw a range of measures to support UK businesses in their exporting journey and deliver on the aim of exporting a trillion pounds’ worth of goods and services by 2030.

Today’s announcement also follows the International Trade Secretary’s keynote speech at the Margaret Thatcher Conference on Trade last week, where she set out the UK’s trade strategy that will seize the economic opportunities of a changing global economy, boosting jobs across the UK.

The UK’s food and drink industry exports totalled £21.7 billion in 2020, including £1.8 billion worth of exports to the USA and £257 million to the UAE.