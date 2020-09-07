New State-of the-Art School to Open with Inspirational Design

A new state-of the-art £6.9 million primary school in Gorseinon is ready to inspire a new generation of young people in September thanks to the dedication of two local businesses.

The new development, on the corner of Parc-y-Werin, replaces the school’s original Victorian buildings and brings some 280 infants and juniors together on one site for the first time.

The project has been jointly funded by Swansea Council and the Welsh Government through its 21st Century Schools and Colleges Programme.

Andrew Scott Ltd was contracted to build the school while Ministry of Furniture worked with the school on its interior design and supplied its furniture.

The two companies completed the project on time despite the coronavirus pandemic working in line with UK and Welsh Government requirements and CLC safe working practices, to ensure the school can open in September.

Ministry of Furniture supplied around 700 pieces of new furniture for the school and worked with headteacher Jason Dodd on bright and vibrant colour schemes designed to inspire and stimulate pupils attending the school.

The heart of the school will be what is termed its Street – a long, wide corridor running down its middle of the building, which will also boast particularly vivid and spectacular colours and design.

Sian Langton, Education Project Specialist at Ministry of Furniture, said the company innovated to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

“We started the project before lockdown, but we did have to overcome some challenges,” she said. “On one occasion we met on my drive, in a socially distanced manner, to illustrate different ideas for colour schemes and make some final decisions. We have also held many virtual meetings, of course, but we are delighted with the result. “We are very proud of the end result; this is an innovative and cutting-edge school fit for the 21st Century. We cannot wait to see pupils walk in on their first day and be inspired to believe in their dreams in this environment.”

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said: