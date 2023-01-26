New Sponsors Join in Support of Pan Wales Event

With entries now open for the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2023, organisers have announced an exciting line-up of sponsors.

Following the success of the inaugural awards, the Wales Food and Drink Awards continues to celebrate the best food and drink producers in Wales.

A number of new sponsors have been announced for 2023, they include; Levercliff, consultants in the food and drink industry, who are sponsoring the Drinks Producer of the year category. Levercliff brings thought provoking insights and analysis, providing their customers with a true picture of the market to see where the opportunities lie. BIC Innovation, specialises in helping ambitious food and drink businesses scale up in a sustainable way are sponsoring Food and Drink Scale-up business of the year.

We are also joined by Ambition North Wales, as we have moved the awards to North Wales this year. Ambition North Wales aims to improve the region’s economic, social and environmental well-being. They are sponsoring the Business Resilience Category for the awards.

Robyn Lovelock, Growth Deal Programme Manager at Ambition North Wales says:

“We are delighted to welcome the Wales Food and Drink Awards to North Wales this year and to sponsor the Business Resilience award. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the success of this incredible industry which is going from strength to strength in Wales. We are proud to play a part in recognising the talent and achievements within the sector. “In recent years, resilience has been critical in the food and drink industry as our businesses have met the challenges of COVID, increasing costs and new regulations head-on through innovation and perseverance. Resilience will continue to be essential as we all look for ways to adapt to growing climate and biodiversity challenges. These awards are a testament to the many incredible businesses that have shown true resilience to succeed and continue to do so. “We look forward to the Awards and celebrating with the best of the best in Welsh Food and Drink.”

The Organisers are really pleased to have the support of Visit Conwy and to be hosting the pan-Wales event at Venue Cymru, Llandudno on the 18th May 2023.

Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, Leader of Conwy Council Borough Council said:

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2023 here at Venue Cymru in Llandudno. Nothing establishes a sense of place quite like a traditional meal or drink that has been crafted from ingredients grown locally. Experiencing and tasting local food and drink is one of the great pleasures of visiting Wales, and more locally our beautiful county of Conwy. We are home to a number of passionate, talented and award-winning food and drink producers, and these awards provide the perfect opportunity and platform to celebrate and showcase the successes of this important sector.”

The new sponsors join Castell Howell, Cywain, BC Investments, Cambrian Training, Food Innovation Wales, Food & Drink Wales Industry Board, Hugh James, Village Bakery, Menter Môn, Business News Wales and Stills, who sponsored and supported the inaugural awards.

With the black-tie ceremony taking place on the 18th May 2023 in Venue Cymru, Llandudno, entries are open until 17th March. There are 15 categories to enter and companies can enter up to 2 categories.

To find out more about entering the Wales Food and Drink Awards or sponsorship opportunities please go to the website https://foodanddrinkawards.wales/