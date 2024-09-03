New School Opens in Brecon

A new primary school has opened its doors today, ushering in a new era of education in Brecon, the county council has said.

Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan is the latest school to be established by Powys County Council, following the merger of Mount Street Infants School, Mount Street Junior School and Cradoc C.P. School.

The establishment of Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan is part of exciting Transforming Education plans by Powys County Council for the Brecon catchment area.

The new school will initially operate on the three existing sites before eventually moving to a brand-new building in Brecon, which will provide brand new, 21st century facilities for pupils.

Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said:

“This is an exciting time for governors, staff, parents and pupils at Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan and I wish them all the best as they start this new era. “We are committed to improving the education provision and entitlement for all the young people in Powys by delivering our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys. The establishment of Ysgol Golwg Pen y Fan is an important milestone in delivering our strategy. “I look forward to working with school leaders at the school as we work together to improve the learner experience for young people in the area.”

To read the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education 2020-2032 and details of the Transforming Education Programme – Wave 2 (2022 – 2027) visit www.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation