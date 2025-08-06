New Research Targets Travel-to-Work Barriers in Tenby

A new survey led by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is calling on tourism businesses, employees and jobseekers to help identify transport barriers affecting access to seasonal work in Tenby.

The project is part of the authority’s wider approach to promoting sustainable transport and is funded through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Landscapes, Sustainable Places programme. It is being delivered by transport consultants Martin Higgitt Associates and will run across the 2025 visitor season, concluding in the autumn.

The research focuses on the challenges faced by businesses trying to recruit staff, and by individuals who currently work – or would like to work – in Tenby, but struggle with transport access. The results will help assess potential solutions such as worker’ bus services, shared taxi schemes, or lift-sharing arrangements.

Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, Councillor for Tenby South Ward and a Member of the Park Authority, said:

“This research could help identify how big a problem travel access is in staff accessing jobs and businesses recruiting staff – and how resolving these issues could help Tenby businesses to prosper. In doing so, it may give some useful insights to other places along the Pembrokeshire coast and beyond.”

A further strand of the study will be exploring the potential for enhanced visitor bus services along the B4318 corridor, improving access to key destinations such as Heatherton World of Activities, The Dinosaur Park, Manor Wildlife Park, Great Wedlock Deer Park and Carew Castle.

Two surveys have been launched as part of the project. The Employer Travel Survey is for tourism and hospitality businesses in Tenby and the surrounding area that have faced staffing challenges due to transport issues. The Employee Travel Survey is for anyone who currently works in Tenby or has turned down work there because of travel difficulties. It is also open to jobseekers who have considered seasonal roles in the town, but found transport to be a barrier.

Employers are encouraged to share the employee survey with their staff. Both surveys take less than 10 minutes to complete and include the option of a short follow-up conversation with the research team. All personal data will be treated confidentially and deleted by 31 March 2026.

The Employer Travel Survey is available bilingually here.

The Employee Travel Survey is available here.

For more information about how data will be used visit here.