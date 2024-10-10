Food & Drink Wales   |

10 October 2024
New Radnor Fizz Flavour to Hit Shelves of Major Supermarket

Radnor Hills is launching a third flavour of its Fizz drink into Asda supermarkets.

The superstore, which already stocks Radnor Fizz in Apple and Tropical flavours, has added Strawberry to its range. Each 4x330ml pack will retail for £2.

To celebrate the launch of the new flavour, Radnor Fizz will be hiding a ‘Golden Strawberry’  in selected Asda stores in Wales during half term, offering a chance for customers to win a £100 Asda voucher.

Radnor Fizz spokesperson Chris Butler said:

“Strawberry is a popular Fizz flavour, and we’re delighted that Asda is stocking a third drink from our range.

“We’re all about adding value for families and making it easy for children to keep hydrated, whilst also looking after the future of their planet.

“Our team of experts have been working with schools for over 15 years making sure that we produce drinks that children love whilst also meeting their strict nutritional guidelines.”



