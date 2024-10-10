New Radnor Fizz Flavour to Hit Shelves of Major Supermarket

Radnor Hills is launching a third flavour of its Fizz drink into Asda supermarkets.

The superstore, which already stocks Radnor Fizz in Apple and Tropical flavours, has added Strawberry to its range. Each 4x330ml pack will retail for £2.

To celebrate the launch of the new flavour, Radnor Fizz will be hiding a ‘Golden Strawberry’ in selected Asda stores in Wales during half term, offering a chance for customers to win a £100 Asda voucher.

Radnor Fizz spokesperson Chris Butler said: