New Programmes Launch to Support Tech Entrepreneurs and AI Adoption

Tramshed Tech is launching two new fully-funded programmes aimed at entrepreneurs and AI adoption.

The Founder Academy and AI Enable programme are supported by the Barclays Eagle Labs Ecosystem Partnership Programme, funded by UK Government.

The Founder Academy will select 20 aspiring tech and gaming entrepreneurs for an intensive 10-week bootcamp starting in April. The programme combines practical workshops with dedicated mentoring to help Wales-based founders turn their ideas into viable tech businesses.

Running parallel, the AI Enable programme will guide Cardiff Capital Region SMEs through practical AI implementation over a three-month period, with participants developing and launching their own AI pilots.

“These programmes address two critical needs in our tech ecosystem – supporting the next generation of founders and helping existing businesses harness AI,” said Sophie Webber, Innovation Director at Tramshed Tech. “We're targeting both ends of the spectrum – from ambitious new entrepreneurs to established SMEs ready to transform their operations.”

Amanda Allan, Director of Barclays Eagle Labs, said:

“Wales has a thriving tech ecosystem with innovative tech entrepreneurs. We are eager to support the growth of this sector as much as possible and using our Ecosystem Partnership Programme, we’re allocating funding to organisations like Tramshed Tech who are already plugged into their ecosystem needs. “We are proud to be able to support these projects which are designed to help early-stage tech entrepreneurs. This ensures our on-going commitment to support the tech sector which is vital to the continued growth of local economies across the whole of the UK.”

Both programmes will kick off with launch events as part of UK Tech Week in March:

AI Enable Launch Round Table: March 18th, 8:30-10:30am at Tramshed Tech in Grangetown, Cardiff. An invite-only breakfast event for business leaders to discuss AI implementation strategies.

Founder Academy Launch Event: March 19th, 6pm to 8.30pm at Tramshed Tech in Grangetown, Cardiff. An evening of founder stories and networking, featuring insights from successful entrepreneurs. Sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/founder-academy-launch-event-tickets-1249273252929?aff=oddtdtcreator

Learn more and sign up for The Founder Academy here: https://www.tramshedtech.co.uk/programmes/founder-academy/

Learn more and sign up for the AI Enable programme here: https://www.tramshedtech.co.uk/programmes/ai-enable/