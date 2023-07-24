New Private Meeting Room at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids

A stylish, new private meeting room is now available to book at Twr y Felin, Wales first contemporary art hotel in St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

Designed to cater for the needs of business professionals, and provide space for workshops or private events, it offers a comfortable and sophisticated facility for up to 12 delegates.

Highlight of the meeting room is a state-of-the-art TV monitor, allowing seamless connectivity for presentations and audio-visual requirements, whether showcasing new projects, collaborating with teams, or holding board meetings. Being on the ground floor, its fully accessible, ensuring convenience for all attendees.

The meeting room is available from 8am to 6pm daily, providing ample flexibility for scheduling important business discussions. The hourly rate is £15, half-day £65 (4.5 hours) and full day £95 (4.5 hours and above up to a maximum of 10 hours). As part of the room package, each delegate will also enjoy fresh water, a serving of tea or coffee and homemade Welshcakes per half-day (4.5 hour) booking.

For businesses requiring additional refreshments in the meeting room, Twr y Felin can offer a range of optional extras. These include warm croissants with a selection of jams priced at £3 and extra tea or coffee at £3.50 per delegate, also Ty Nant, still or sparkling water at £5 per bottle.

More comprehensive dining experiences can also be prebooked including breakfast and lunch served in the hotel’s renowned AA three rosette Blas Restaurant. Delegates booking the breakfast package, priced at £20 per person, can choose between a full Welsh or vegetarian breakfast, or eggs Benedict, plus their selection from the buffet which includes croissants, cereals, fresh fruit salad, yoghurt and compote.

A two-course lunch is from £22 and three courses from £30; any special dietary requirements can be met, provided details are supplied in advance.

To book the private meeting room and discuss your requirements, call the events team on 01437 725 555 or email [email protected]. For more details visit www.twryfelinhotel.com

About Twr y Felin

Twr y Felin, Wales’ first contemporary art hotel located in Britain’s smallest city, St Davids, is home to 39 ensuite luxury bedrooms, including two suites; Oriel Lounge – a dedicated gallery space and breakout area, Cornel Bar, a private, art lovers snug and three AA rosette fine dining Blas restaurant, which offers a menu influenced by the season and locality.