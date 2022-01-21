New Partner Steps up at Independent Accountancy Firm

Independent accountancy firm, Kilsby Williams, has promoted Jonathan Harrhy to partner.

Jonathan joined Kilsby Williams in 2007 and since then has established a wide portfolio of clients. As an associate in the business services department, Jonathan was responsible for carrying out audit, business valuations and financial due diligence on behalf of clients.

In his new role Jonathan will continue to oversee client accounts as well as being more closely involved in the day-to-day running of the business, including onboarding new customers.

In 2021 accountancy and taxation specialist Kilsby Williams celebrated many lucrative client wins including both Newport and Cardiff Bus, Fordthorne, Pensord Press, Poundstretcher and London-based Cutler and Gross. Added to existing gains this new business saw the firm’s annual growth rate rise to a record 20%.

Jonathan said,

“I’m honoured and excited to begin my new role as a partner. I’ve been part of Kilsby Williams for 14 years and realised quite quickly that this was a firm where I could really develop in my career. “One of my key aims as a new partner is to continue to grow my client portfolio which will in turn help grow Kilsby Williams.”

Simon Tee, Managing Partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“As a firm which prides itself on its high level of partner involvement on client accounts, a strong partnership team is key to the business’ ongoing success. We are always on the look out for talented, driven individuals who could be potential partners, either now or in the future, and we identified those attributes in Jonathan early on. “We are pleased to welcome Jonathan as our newest partner and are confident that he will thrive in his new role.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across South Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.