New Outdoor Gym to be Put in Place on Aberavon Seafront

Work starts has started on a new outdoor gym facility at Port Talbot’s Aberavon Seafront.

The project will include a range of fitness equipment designed to give users an all-round workout while enjoying the fresh air and sea breezes at beautiful Aberavon Beach.

The outdoor gym will be based in the sunken gardens at the seaside location and will include safety surfacing.

The equipment has been funded by Knights Brown, the construction company which carried out the recent multi-million pound coastal defence works at the Aberavon Seafront under the Welsh Governments Coastal Risk Management Programme, as part of the company’s commitment to providing community benefits from the work.

The defence works have secured the iconic seafront and promenade against coastal erosion ensuring people can continue to enjoy visiting the beach area for many years to come.

The Council has appointed local company Emroch Landscapes, to oversee the installation of the equipment.

Gym equipment will include a calisthenics centre, a sit-up bench, a step-box multi gym, parallel bars and a chest press and pull-down exerciser.

Cllr Peter Rees, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Culture, said of the project:

“This new facility will provide another all year round attraction for the seafront and will contribute to the physical regeneration of this area which is of course extremely popular with visitors both from Neath Port Talbot and further afield.

“It will also complement the recent regeneration projects completed on the seafront and will add to the vitality and vibrancy of the area.”