New Operator for Swansea Airport

The Swansea Airport Stakeholders’ Alliance (SASA) has started work at the facility after high-level talks with land owner Swansea Council.

SASA has taken on the Fairwood Common facility on a temporary basis, with the previous leaseholder agreeing to relinquish its lease.

The airport will continue to operate and the council will soon begin a process to find a long-term tenant.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“We're delighted to have the alliance in place as a temporary new leaseholder. They've started running the airport and its members are eager to make a success of it.”

Council joint deputy leader David Hopkins said:

“We'll start to look for a long-term solution through a competitive tender process. The alliance will have the opportunity, with others, to bid in that process. There'll be opportunities for future investment in Swansea Airport. “We'll keep the public informed about our ongoing activity to give the airport a viable future.”

Swansea Council, which is the landlord of Swansea Airport, said that a range of issues had arisen with the previous tenant over recent years which resulted in the existing lease being brought to an end.

To ensure the facility remains open, the alliance has taken temporary control of the airport.

The council said it does not envisage any additional cost to the taxpayer and the airport will remain open.

Bob Oliver MBE, Chairman of the Swansea Airport Stakeholders’ Alliance, said: