New Operations Director for Wales’ Oldest Dairy Farmer Co-operative

Wales’ oldest dairy farmer co-operative has appointed an operations director.

James Knowlson first joined South Caernarfon Creameries as a consultant in October 2023 to spearhead Project Evolve, a £2 million investment which delivered a brand-new high-speed portioning line. Additionally, several key improvements and site infrastructure projects were completed, enabling the site to increase prepack production volumes by 50%.

Now James is joining the company as operations director following the completion of Project Dragon, a £25 million investment programme that included a new whey processing facility, additional cheese production lines and a new cleaning facility along with increasing its utility services at the plant in Rhydygwystl, near Pwllheli, North Wales.

James, along with his team, will be responsible for managing operations as the company continues its sustainable development journey over the next few years.

Alan Wyn Jones, Managing Director of SCC, said:

“I am pleased to be able to add someone of James’ calibre to the team as we enter the next growth phase of our co-operative. James will very much focus on continuous improvement opportunities within our operations and work and develop the team to deliver our objectives. Having had James onboard for a good 15 months already, I’m excited to work with James in delivering a new operational culture that will only add further value to the business.”

Before establishing his own business, James held the position of Operations Controller at Ornua Foods UK in Leek. With an international career spanning over 20 years, James has over a decade of experience in food manufacturing, primarily in the dairy sector.

James said: