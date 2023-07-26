New Net Zero Qualification Launched for Next Generation of ‘Sustainable Business Leaders’

A new ‘net zero’ qualification will help Wales meet its carbon neutral targets and train the next generation of sustainable business leaders.

Agored Cymru has created the Level 3 Diploma in Energy and Carbon Management, a course focused on developing the skills and knowledge required to operate systems and processes of energy consumption and carbon emissions within an organisation and the environment, both locally and globally.

Modules include Analysis of Energy Consumption and Carbon Emissions, Health and Safety in an Energy Management Environment, Energy Procurement, Waste Management, Community Engagement and more, targeting behavioural change and best practice.

Designed in collaboration with ACT and Educ8 Training, Agored Cymru is confident the qualification will support and guide private and public sector organisations in the management of energy and their own carbon footprints.

Judith Archer, Head of Product Development at Agored Cymru, said:

“A lot of work has gone into making this a future-proof qualification that can grow given advances in technology and in line with the Welsh Government’s net zero plans, effectively looking to develop the skills needed for this and future generations. “It’s so important the qualification applies to businesses and organisations of all sizes, and as part of an apprenticeship it is also a flexible way in which to gain qualifications which benefit not only the individual but the workplace too.” Simone Hawken, Qualifications Manager at Educ8, added:

“The programme equips learners with the necessary knowledge, understanding and skills to enable them to become more sustainable and energy efficient at work and at home. “Global emissions are as high as they have ever been, and this qualification is key in helping us all to work and live more sustainably in future.”

The equivalent of an A Level, the course will play a big part in ensuring Wales becomes a net zero nation by 2050, in line with Welsh Government targets.

Matthew Burnett, ACT’s Head of Operations and Contracts, says the partnership between hybrid technology, engineering and education will support that vision.