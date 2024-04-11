New Multi-Million Pound Development at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend can reveal major development plans to enhance the food offering and experience for guests at the South Wales destination.

To ensure that the Centre continues to attract the most exciting food and beverage restaurant partners for visitors across the country, the Designer Outlet will undertake a substantial investment to redevelop the Food Court area and replace it with new and exciting restaurants. The plans are set to commence at the end of this month and be complete by late Autumn.

The multi-million-pound development will feature a modernised style with bright features and a fresh fit out to welcome three new restaurants. The development and new restaurants will create 100+ additional job opportunities for the local community – within the construction team itself and restaurant staffing.

The new food court development is the latest announcement as part of the Centre’s investment following a plethora of stores opening over the last year including the largest adidas outlet in Wales, Barbour, Carvela, The North Face, Puma and Character as well as looking ahead Rituals which is set to open this April too.

Construction on the new development is confirmed to commence from 30th April when restaurants within the existing food court are set to close at end of day; McDonalds from 14th April, Chop Stix from 21st April and Nando’s from 5th May.

However popular eateries including recently opened Zizzi’s and Five Guys will remain open as well as Wagamama, Costa Coffee, Starbucks, Greggs, Krispy Kreme and Sidoli's. In addition, access to ODEON Luxe Cinema will remain possible throughout this period as well via its main entrance.

Hayden Tucker, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend said:

“After celebrating our 25th anniversary last year, we’re extremely excited to see plans for the Food Court redevelopment commencing this month. In a bid to deliver continued value through our unmatched shopping offering, the new dining destination will enhance a day out experience for families, individuals and couples alike. So, whether guests visit for lunch after a morning full of shopping or simply stopping by for a date night, there will be a wide range of premium and fast-food restaurants suitable for everyone. We are looking forward to the new dining area opening later this Autumn and will have further updates coming soon, so watch this space!”

For more information visit https://www.mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-bridgend.