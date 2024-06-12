New Members Appointed to Technology Leadership Council

Technology Connected, the collective voice of the technology industry in Wales, has announced new members of a strategic advisory body.
The Technology Leadership Council brings together industry leaders and influencers from across sectors and the tech ecosystem. The Council will support Technology Connected and play an active role in engaging with key stakeholders to invest in, protect, and support the industry.
Technology Connected said the addition of the new members brought fresh perspectives and expertise, reinforcing the Technology Leadership Council’s mission to support the growth and development of the tech industry in Wales, championing it on the global stage.
The newly appointed members of the Technology Leadership Council are:
- Ben Allwright, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Ogi
- Dr. Cerian Jones, Owner, Entheos IP
- Chris Meadows, Director, CSconnected
- Christian Coates, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Method4
- Dr. Dai Banner MBE, CEO & Co-Founder, Wales Interactive
- David Blake, Investment Director, Deepbridge Capital
- David Jones, Chair at DVLA and Non Executive at Ofwat
- Dr. Glenn Morgan, Technical Director of Professional Services, Net Consulting
- Hannah Davies, Head of Data Culture & Excellence, Admiral Group
- James Smith, Tech entrepreneur
- Julie Fazackerley, Chief Executive Officer, MicroLink Devices UK
- Liz Jones, Senior Partner for Wales, Deloitte
- Dr. Louise Jones, Regional Manager for Wales, Innovate UK
- Dr. Mabrouka Abuhmida, Research & Innovation Group Leader, University of South Wales
- Mark Sweeny, Founder & Chief Executive, de Novo Solutions
- Nia Davies, Managing Director, Davlec
- Nicola McNeely, Head of Technology Sector, Solicitor & Partner, HCR Law
- Paul Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Box UK
- Dr. Phil Clements, South Wales Regional Director, High Value Manufacturing Catapult
- Prof. Rob Rolley, Knowledge Transfer Adviser for Wales, Innovate UK KTN
- Sally Meecham, Digital Transformation Advisor
- Sameer Rahman, CEO & Founder, DataMonet
- Scott Milne, Vice President and General Manager, General Dynamics Land Systems–UK
- Prof. Tom Crick MBE, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Culture, Media & Sport
Avril Lewis MBE, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:
“Technology is paramount to enhancing Wales’ economic competitiveness and societal well-being, and we are thrilled to welcome these outstanding and influential individuals to the Technology Leadership Council. Their diverse expertise and commitment to promoting and enhancing Wales’ position as a centre of expertise and opportunity for enabling and emerging technologies and their applications for today’s business and society is unparalleled.”
For more information about the Technology Leadership Council visit https://technologyconnected.net/technology-leadership-council/.