New Members Appointed to Technology Leadership Council

Technology Connected, the collective voice of the technology industry in Wales, has announced new members of a strategic advisory body.

The Technology Leadership Council brings together industry leaders and influencers from across sectors and the tech ecosystem. The Council will support Technology Connected and play an active role in engaging with key stakeholders to invest in, protect, and support the industry.

Technology Connected said the addition of the new members brought fresh perspectives and expertise, reinforcing the Technology Leadership Council’s mission to support the growth and development of the tech industry in Wales, championing it on the global stage.

The newly appointed members of the Technology Leadership Council are:

Ben Allwright, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Ogi

Dr. Cerian Jones, Owner, Entheos IP

Chris Meadows, Director, CSconnected

Christian Coates, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Method4

Dr. Dai Banner MBE, CEO & Co-Founder, Wales Interactive

David Blake, Investment Director, Deepbridge Capital

David Jones, Chair at DVLA and Non Executive at Ofwat

Dr. Glenn Morgan, Technical Director of Professional Services, Net Consulting

Hannah Davies, Head of Data Culture & Excellence, Admiral Group

James Smith, Tech entrepreneur

Julie Fazackerley, Chief Executive Officer, MicroLink Devices UK

Liz Jones, Senior Partner for Wales, Deloitte

Dr. Louise Jones, Regional Manager for Wales, Innovate UK

Dr. Mabrouka Abuhmida, Research & Innovation Group Leader, University of South Wales

Mark Sweeny, Founder & Chief Executive, de Novo Solutions

Nia Davies, Managing Director, Davlec

Nicola McNeely, Head of Technology Sector, Solicitor & Partner, HCR Law

Paul Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Box UK

Dr. Phil Clements, South Wales Regional Director, High Value Manufacturing Catapult

Prof. Rob Rolley, Knowledge Transfer Adviser for Wales, Innovate UK KTN

Sally Meecham, Digital Transformation Advisor

Sameer Rahman, CEO & Founder, DataMonet

Scott Milne, Vice President and General Manager, General Dynamics Land Systems–UK

Prof. Tom Crick MBE, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Culture, Media & Sport

Avril Lewis MBE, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:

“Technology is paramount to enhancing Wales’ economic competitiveness and societal well-being, and we are thrilled to welcome these outstanding and influential individuals to the Technology Leadership Council. Their diverse expertise and commitment to promoting and enhancing Wales’ position as a centre of expertise and opportunity for enabling and emerging technologies and their applications for today’s business and society is unparalleled.”

For more information about the Technology Leadership Council visit https://technologyconnected.net/technology-leadership-council/.