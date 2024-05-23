New MD for Marketing Agency Enjoying Record Growth

A Cardiff-based marketing group has appointed a new Managing Director as it enjoys record growth.

The Liberty Marketing Group has signed 12 new retained clients already this year, versus just three in the final five months of 2023.

New client wins include Aldermore Bank, Wayne Goss Beauty, Admiral, San Carlo Group, Hodge Bank, LG and Allianz.The new clients join a varied roster that includes ESCP Business School, Foster Wales, SpaceNK and RFU. The agency is partnering with these brands for a combination of social media, SEO, content creation, PPC and digital PR services, as well as marketing strategy and training in a number of instances.

The growth comes off the back of a very tough trading period for most agencies.

Founder Gareth Morgan, said:

“After 15 years of fairly stable growth, we were a bit blindsided by 2023. It was a tough period, where many marketing budgets shrunk, in-house marketing teams were made redundant and projects were put on pause. New business pipelines disappeared meaning many marketing agencies had to downsize or even close their doors. “We fortunately avoided those outcomes because we doubled down on our own marketing activity, making sure our websites ranked well in search engines and started a regular programme of webinars, which generated a lot of new leads. We also saw a number of past clients return, which is always welcome.”

The Cardiff-based group of digital marketing agencies, which includes beauty and wellbeing specialist Foundation, as well as financial services agency, Balance, has seen its fastest growth since being founded in 2008, with an 86% increase in retainers in 2024.

Due to this growth, the agency has made a number of role changes, including promoting Grant Thomas from Commercial Director to Managing Director.

Grant said:

“In recent months, Liberty has been at its very best. The collaboration and teamwork in the agency is better than ever. From the management team to our discipline experts we have all been working together as one, uniting our teams towards a clear objective of growing our way out of a tough trading environment. “Having worked in various client-facing roles in digital marketing for the past 10 years, I feel fortunate to be able to approach this role with a sound understanding of what our clients need from their digital marketing agency. I’m supported by some of the brightest minds and the best talent I have ever worked with. 2024 will see us continue to create exceptional client strategies that help them grow in the digital landscape.”

The agency restructure has also moved Matt Basham to the New Business Director role, from Operations Director. Matt has a background that covers multiple digital marketing channels, having previously been Head of Digital Marketing Services at Reach PLC for eight years.

The agency is also hiring for several new roles in line with its growth, including both client services and delivery roles.