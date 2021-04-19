New Loan Facility Launched to Support SMEs

A new business loan facility has been launched by Go Business Loans, designed to help support small businesses seeking quick turnaround, short term lending.

Go Business Loans will provide loans of between £2,500 and £20,000 to limited companies and LLPs in Wales and across the UK. The new facility is bought to the market by an experienced team including Manging Director David Viera, who has spent over a decade in senior roles within the finance industry, and Head of Investor Relations, Max Woodman, who has a strong banking and investment track record including time at Barclays and Catalyst Finance.

The new loan offering will come as welcome news to small businesses, with many expected to face strained cash flow challenges as a result of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown market conditions. While the Government recently announced the launch of its new Recovery Loan scheme, its term loan starts at £25,000 and so the loan facility offered by Go Business Loans could provide an alternative option for small businesses not wishing to borrow more than they need.

Speaking on the launch of the facility, Managing Director David Viera said:

“We are aware that some small businesses may find a shortage of options for this amount of borrowing and we are delighted to bring a solution to market during a time that companies are increasingly more likely to encounter cash flow challenges.” Mr Viera added: “We know that the Government and the high street banks have done an incredible job in supporting businesses as best they can in extremely difficult conditions, but we have identified there to be a shortage of options between £2,500 and £20,000 and we are very proud that through this new facility we are able to help plug that gap.”

The provider plans to put emphasis on speedy decisions for its applicants, as well as delivering a personal service. Loans will be considered for a range of purposes, and with repayment terms of up to 12 months, demand is expected to be high.

Max Woodman, Head of Investor Relations, said:

“A key reason businesses will enjoy using Go Business Loans is our ability to turn things around quickly, sometimes the same day. Customers will be able to talk to human beings, and speak directly to experienced underwriters if necessary, which we feel will be of real help to businesses who need answers in order to make quick decisions themselves during such a challenging time”.

Applications for the unsecured loans can be made online via the Go Business Loans website.