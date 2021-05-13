New Key Appointment for Cardiff Specialist Law Firm

Novum Law, the specialist personal injury law firm based in Cardiff, has strengthened its team with the appointment of Associate Solicitor, Rhiannon Davies, following a period of rapid growth for the firm, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhiannon joins as an industrial disease specialist focusing on asbestos-related diseases, and work-related conditions, such as asthma and cancer, respiratory injury and exposure to dangerous chemicals.

She has over 15 years of experience specialising in industrial disease claims and joins from Slater & Gordon in Cardiff, where she was an Associate Solicitor. Rhiannon brings a depth of knowledge on both sides of the claims process to Novum Law’s Cardiff team, having spent 10 years acting for defendants under instruction from insurers. This has given her a unique insight into the evidence required to make successful claims and secure maximum compensation for clients.

Rhiannon said:

“I’m excited to be joining at a time when the business is expanding so rapidly. Novum Law’s Cardiff office launched only two years’ ago, but in that time it has grown to be a force to be reckoned with in South Wales as more and more people seek its specialist industrial disease legal services. “I am proud to be joining such a high-calibre team of specialist personal injury and industrial disease lawyers in Cardiff and I’m looking forward to helping as many people as possible who, through no fault of their own, find themselves with severe, life-changing injuries or illnesses.”

In recognition of the success of Novum Law’s Cardiff office since its launch in July 2019, Phillip Gower, who heads up the Cardiff team, has just been promoted to Director of Novum Law.

Under Phillip’s leadership, the business has been going from strength to strength in Wales, aided by strong links to asbestos disease support groups, including Asbestos Awareness and Support Cymru (AASC) and Mesothelioma UK, which appointed its first Clinical Nurse Specialist for Wales in 2019.

Phillip Gower said:

“We are committed to helping and supporting people in Cardiff and throughout Wales who have been negligently harmed and need expert legal advice. It’s a privilege to be in a position to help clients through challenging times and really make a difference in their lives. I am delighted that my work in Cardiff has been recognised with my promotion to Director of Novum Law.”

Tim Robinson, Finance Director of Novum Law, said: