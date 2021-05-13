Lime Advisory Support Welsh Cyber Security Firm with Seed Funding Round

Lime Advisory, a Cardiff-based finance boutique, has helped fast-growth cyber security innovator, Awen Collective, with its latest funding round.

Awen Collective is a cyber security software company ensuring that industrial organisations are considering and reducing their cyber risks as they deploy new technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) and Industry 4.0 on their Operational Technologies (OT).

While based in Caerphilly, South Wales, the business’ niche cyber security services and products have become heavily in demand across various global sectors, including traditional critical national infrastructure (including energy, water, rail and aviation), manufacturing organisations, military and smart cities.

With this latest funding round, the business has the means to expand not only in the UK, but into The Netherlands and across Europe.

Investment has come from The Dutch Security TechFund, the SFC EIS Fund, the SFC BBI Fund as well as two Angel investors with deep-rooted experience in the industrial automation industry.

Daniel Lewis, the CEO and Cofounder of Awen Collective, said:

“We are very pleased to welcome new investors with this round, each providing not only capital but experienced strategic value to our business. We are looking forward to working with TIIN Capital closely going forward, as we explore the Dutch and wider European markets.” “It has been great to work with our finance partners Lime Advisory on this investment. They have been professional and knowledgeable as always and have made the process of gaining investment enjoyable and stress-free. We look forward to continuing to use their financial advisory services and forming a long-term relationship with the team.”

Jules Farrow, the CTO and Cofounder of Awen Collective commented:

“I’m delighted to welcome on board our new investors and our wonderful angel investors on this new round of funding. We’re excited to build on the growth Awen Collective has experienced so far and continue to offer our innovative cyber security solutions to the sectors which need it most.”

As a full-service accountant and finance provider, Lime Advisory led the investment round, ensuring the transaction was strategically planned and executed.

Tom O’Brien, Founder and Director of Lime Advisory, commented: