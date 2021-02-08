New Jobs as Groundworks Business Wins Record Number of Contracts

Up to 10 new jobs are being created by award-winning groundworks and civil engineering business EvaBuild which has won a record number of new contracts already in 2021.

The successful company, which has reported consecutive growth for each of the past three years, is casting its recruitment net across Mid Wales, Shropshire, Herefordshire and West Midlands for ground workers and landscapers.

More new jobs could also be in the pipeline for management positions as the company continues to expand to keep pace with demand for its specialist services across England and Wales.

EvaBuild, which currently has a workforce of 30 and is based in Newtown, is keen to recruit both men and women with experience of groundworks and landscaping but is happy to provide training to suitable candidates where required.

Anyone wishing to apply for the jobs should contact EvaBuild on Tel: 01686 623809, email [email protected] or visit https://www.evabuild.co.uk/careers/

However, managing director Nick Evans said it’s essential that all candidates share the company’s core values and work ethic, on which the business and its reputation are built.

“Having just completed a very successful 2020, the new year promises to be even busier,” he said. “We have secured a record amount of work from clients who are expanding just like we are. “We are in the fortunate position of having won contracts across England and Wales and work continues to pour in. The market is growing and that’s why we are expanding our workforce. “We are looking for skilled people already working in the industry who are seeking a new challenge and those who fancy a career change. Training will be provided where necessary to successful candidates who will have the opportunity to join a fast-growing company that rewards its staff with a good salary and career prospects.”

EvaBuild has the distinction of being the first and last contractor on the sites where it works. The company is initially responsible for setting-out sites and installing all groundworks and infrastructure before returning towards the end of the contract to landscape and complete the project to the highest specification.

The company is committed to high standards of service, quality and safety which respects the environment. In 2015, EvaBuild won a prestigious award for being the fastest growing business in Wales and was named Powys Business of the Year in 2019.