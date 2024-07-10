New Jobs and Export Opportunities on the Cards for Bakery as it Secures Investment

A fast-growing bakery has secured investment for a multi-million-pound expansion plan which is set to create 65 new jobs.

The first phase will see the Jones Village Bakery installing a new production line to make bread rolls at its headquarters site in Wrexham to cater for demand from new and existing customers.

The highly automated state-of the-art line will make a range of morning goods and will be up and running by next year.

The move has been made possible by a new partnership with French bakery giant, Menissez, a family-owned business that was founded in 1965.

They have bought a stake in the Village Bakery, taking over from UK private equity firm, Limerston Capital, who invested in the company in 2021.

The business will continue to be run by the existing senior management team, headed by Robin Jones, the managing director, and his brother Christien, along with operations director Simon Thorpe and commercial director Lesley Arnot.

The company, which has several bakeries on Wrexham Industrial Estate and another in Minera on the outskirts of the town, currently employs 900 people. It was named in the top 10 of the UK’s fastest growing food and drink brands in the Fast 50 food list published by The Grocer magazine, with a compound annual growth rate of 72%.

According to Robin Jones, the Village Bakery had a great number of potential suitors keen to buy into the company’s success story but Menissez was the “perfect fit”.

He said:

“This exciting new partnership with Menissez will bring immediate investment into the business. “They are a brilliant company and the family, headed by Laurent and Isabelle Menissez, are true global pioneers of the bakery industry. This is a long-term partnership that will benefit from the clear synergies between the two companies and the two families. “Our cutting edge operation and the scope for future expansion will provide them with a UK production platform. “The new production line will be the best, most modern equipment available anywhere in the world and will have a high degree of automation, underpinned by our craft bakery skills. “We’ve always been keen to ensure that the bakery is run by bakers because we have a very proud heritage as a family business that’s celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. “That’s why Menissez is the perfect fit because they have the same DNA as a family-run company with the same values because like us they focus on people, quality, customer service and innovation. “We’ve been on an incredible journey and since Limerston became a shareholder in 2021 the business has trebled in size. We’d like to thank them for their involvement but we are now beginning a new chapter. “Being part of Menissez, which has a number of companies, including Van Rooy and Le Marie Patisserie in Europe and Boulart in Canada, will bring a host of benefits, not least helping us tap into their enormous distribution network, enabling us to reach new markets – both here in the UK and all over the world. “We’re already doing incredibly well in Australia and New Zealand, Europe and the Middle East but this tie-up is an absolute gamechanger in terms of export potential. “As well as the new production line, we’re looking at significant further future investment which will create a lot more jobs in the years to come. “The reason we have grown is that we have innovated to make brilliant products backed up by great service and that approach will continue. “Christien, myself and the Village team are incredibly excited and super-proud because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that’s great news for the workforce and great news for the Wrexham economy. This is the perfect 90th birthday present for us – it’s onwards and upwards.”

Laurent Menissez, CEO of the Menissez Bakery Group, said: