New Investigations into Imports of Fibre Optic Cables from China

The TRA has opened an anti-dumping investigation and a countervailing investigation into imports of fibre optic cables from China.

The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) opened two new investigations into imports of fibre optic cables from the People’s Republic of China.

Fibre optic cables are used in the delivery of broadband services to homes and businesses.

The TRA will carry out two investigations – an anti-dumping investigation to determine whether imports of these products are being dumped in the UK at prices below what they would sell for in their home country and a separate investigation to determine whether the Chinese imports entering the UK market are also benefiting from subsidies which lower their production costs. The investigations will also consider whether these imports are damaging the UK industry for fibre optic cables .

The new investigations are in response to an application from a UK manufacturer to the TRA to investigate whether these imports are causing injury to UK industry. The TRA will conduct an Economic Interest Test (EIT) as part of its investigation to assess whether a new trade remedy measure would be in the UK’s economic interest.

Oliver Griffiths, TRA Chief Executive, said:

Fibre optic cable is broadband’s workhorse. These investigations will examine whether fibre optic cable from China is being traded unfairly and assess its impact on the UK economy.

The TRA will now seek information from all interested parties to establish whether imports of fibre optic cable from China are being dumped in the UK at prices below their normal value, whether they benefit from government subsidies, whether these imports are causing injury to UK industry and whether it would be in the UK’s interests for measures to be put in place to mitigate any injury. The period of investigation is 1 January – 31 December 2021 while the injury period is 1 January 2018 – 31 December 2021.

View further information on how to contribute to the investigation and on the TRA’s current case load, including its investigation into aluminium extrusions and transition reviews into steel safeguard measures, iron and steel Wire Rods and heavy steel plate.

Background information: