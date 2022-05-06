Law Firm Irwin Mitchell Opens New Office in Cardiff

Irwin Mitchell is opening two new offices in Cardiff and Liverpool as it seeks to enhance the experience for its clients in those regions.

The firm, which provides legal and financial services to both individuals and businesses, adopted a Flexible by Choice approach to hybrid working where colleagues choose where and when they work subject to client requirements.

While more people are spending time working from home on day-to-day activities, Irwin Mitchell is increasing its number of UK locations to 17 to enhance the client experience by providing more flexible options for them to meet and work with the firm’s specialist teams.

Irwin Mitchell already has a number of clients in the two cities combined and is actively recruiting in the regions with the two new offices set to open in mid-May. Partner Julie Lewis will lead the team in Cardiff as well as remaining managing partner in Bristol while Partner Jonathan Betts will head up the Liverpool team.

The firm also recently moved office in Southampton where its new premises are kitted out as an ‘office of the future’ specifically for hybrid working with half the space devoted to collaborative working.

Irwin Mitchell is also a member of First Law International, a global network of 85 law firms across the world, as well as several other international ‘best friend’ networks.

Andrew Tucker, Chief Executive Officer at Irwin Mitchell, said: