Flintshire County Council were celebrated with a Special Recognition Award for “Social Mobility in Action”

The award was presented at the Graduation of the first Flintshire Men’s programme for the Charity. At the recent event, six sensational young men graduated from the WeGrow programme.

Niall Waller, Enterprise and Regeneration Manager from Flintshire County Council, received the award on behalf of the Council with thanks for their support of WeMindTheGap in providing programmes for underprivileged young people between the ages of 16 and 25 years. The Charity offers three programmes of support; this graduation recognised the success of the WeGrow programme.

We Grow takes young people, known as ‘Gappies’ through a six-month transformation; they each complete four work placements, work with their personal coaches, make firm friends, develop their Essential Skills and gain new skills and qualifications. And for these men, there have been all sorts of challenges along the way: from the Velocity 2 zip wire, bouncing on inflatables, caving, gorge walking and gardening to dashing around London.

None of this would have been possible without the commitment of Flintshire County Council. Following the continued success of our WeGrow programmes for young women, they rightly felt that it was time to offer this same opportunity to the men of Flintshire.

Niall Waller of Flintshire County Council said:

“The Council is delighted with the success of the pilot Men’s programme from WeMindTheGap and with the progress that the young men have made in their lives with the support provided. The Council is very pleased to have had their commitment to supporting the WeMindTheGap programmes recognised through an award for “Social Mobility in Action” and looks forward to supporting more young people in the future.”

Rachel Clacher CBE, Founder and Trustee of WeMindTheGap, said:

“We can safely say that WeMindTheGap is growing in both impact and scale. Not many organisations can say the same after the ravages of a global pandemic. For the future, we are looking forward to delivering that same impact through all three of our programmes in new communities each year and changing more futures with love and meaningful opportunities. If you would like to have an impact in your community or know someone who would, please do get in touch. We would love to hear from you.”

To find out more about WeMindTheGap, please visit www.wemindthegap.org.uk or find them on social media.