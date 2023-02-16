New Information Portal Set to Showcase Wales’ Green Economy

Green Economy Wales is the latest specialist digital news and information channel produced by the award-winning Business News Wales publishing team.

Launching on the 6th of March, Green Economy Wales will firstly focus on revealing the insights behind the offshore wind sector in the Celtic Sea, exploring both the opportunities and challenges.

The objective is to educate and inform businesses and stakeholders, helping to unlock the barriers facing this transformational new opportunity for Wales.

Additional hubs launching on the new platform include sustainable tourism and the newly formed Wales SME Climate Taskforce, a collaboration which aims to help SMEs see climate action as a priority and a key part of resilience planning. The Wales SME Climate Taskforce is made up of representatives of ACCA Cymru, Business Wales, BITC Cymru, Cynnal Cymru/Sustain Wales, FSB Wales, and NatWest Cymru

This will be followed up in April with the launch of a 4th hub, focused on green manufacturing.

Information on the launch of additional information hubs for May and June will be announced shortly.

With all areas of the economy in Wales undergoing unparalleled transformation in the race to decarbonise, Green Economy Wales will report on the details behind the projects, people and companies shaping the future green economy across the country.

Mark Powney, MD of Business News Wales commented:

“Green Economy Wales will explore the challenges and opportunities for Welsh businesses on the journey to net zero. It will provide a fact driven industry led editorial agenda helping to raise awareness of the barriers to opportunity in many of our rapidly green industries.”

Floventis Energy, the joint venture between SBM Offshore and Cierco Energy that is developing Llŷr 1 & 2 in the Celtic Sea are supporting Green Economy Wales. Director Scott Harper said:

“Floventis are developing a major investment programme in Wales focused on the opportunities within the Celtic Sea and we are pleased to be supporting the launch of this much needed new resource. “It is imperative that all the stakeholders involved in this dynamic industry begin to align with a strong agenda to collaborate and I congratulate the team at Business News Wales for identifying the gaps in our industry and effectively becoming an enabler to bring everyone in the sector together.”

Abi Beck, Communications Manager, Marine Energy Wales:

“Marine Renewable energy has the power to transform our regional economy, energy security and future prosperity, offering a once in a generation opportunity for the people of Wales. Often when we're on the verge of transition we see bottlenecks as insurmountable barriers rather than speedbumps on the road to a brighter, better future. The net zero economy is a multi-billion pound opportunity with the power to deliver thousands of jobs to our coastal regions. Green Economy Wales is yet another example of how Wales is a true trailblazer in this sector. We must keep up the momentum and build on our early mover advantage to become world leaders in this field.”

The Haven Waterway Future Energy Cluster – a coalition of energy companies, renewable developers, green technology innovators, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven – has recently outlined a vision for an accelerated pathway to Net Zero.

Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive of the Port of Milford Haven and lead for the Cluster, said:

“Together, the industries involved in the Haven Waterway Future Energy Cluster offer a whole energy cycle solution that has a pivotal role to play in supporting an accelerated transition to Net Zero whilst stimulating substantial economic growth in Wales and enhancing the wellbeing of future generations. “The ability to speak with one voice to governments and to other stakeholders has already proven to be beneficial to our respective businesses and so we are delighted to be supporting Business News Wales with this new platform which can only add value to the work we are doing as a Cluster.”

For more information email: [email protected]