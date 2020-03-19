New Helplines for Welsh Food & Drink Sector During COVID-19 Outbreak

In light of the increased stress on the food supply chain in Wales during the COVID-19 outbreak, Food Innovation Wales has opened helplines in each of its geographic areas to support Welsh food and drink manufacturers. Companies can contact the helplines for advice and support with food safety, technical issues or guidance on supply chain continuity (e.g. raw material supplies).

Food Innovation Wales, backed by Welsh Government, is based at three food centres across Wales. The team of industry experts can help manufacturers of all sizes navigate their way through a range of complex technical and commercial issues.

Professor David Lloyd, Food Innovation Wales, said:

“This is a challenging time for food and drink manufacturers in Wales with increasing demands on factories, the workforce and supply chain. Food Innovation Wales, with our technical and commercial expertise, are on hand to provide a range of support and guidance.”

To contact Food Innovation Wales for help, please use the following contacts:

South Wales

ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University:

David Lloyd: 07770 825069 / [email protected]

Mid Wales

Food Centre Wales, Ceredigion County Council, Llandysul:

Angela Sawyer / 07855 253296 / [email protected]

North Wales

Food Technology Centre, Coleg Menai:

Paul Roberts / 07810 647432 / [email protected]