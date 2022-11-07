New Healthcare Centre of Excellence for Gwynedd

Siemens Healthineers will launch a healthcare centre of excellence in Llanberis, bringing with it a multi-million-pound investment in research and development (R&D) and securing high quality, long-term jobs with support from the Welsh Government.

Siemens Healthineers is to consolidate its global operations for the manufacture of IMMULITE® blood analysis technology, used worldwide to aid the diagnosis of medical conditions, at its site in Gwynedd.

This investment will transform the site into an R&D facility for laboratory diagnostics enabling the development of enhanced diagnostic precision products for use in optimising patient care.

This significant investment by the Welsh Government and Siemens Healthineers Llanberis will secure hundreds of high-quality jobs, including the creation of close to 100 new ones, with an average salary significantly above the local area average.

More importantly, the project will ensure that the site has a future beyond 2030. The majority of employees live within 10 miles of the Llanberis site.

Current employees include former apprentices who were offered full-time jobs, and various employees are currently enrolled in university.

This new R&D facility will also see partnerships solidified with Wales’ world-class higher education institutions, namely Bangor University, Swansea University and Cardiff University.

Siemens Healthineers has had a presence in Llanberis since 1992 and owns the 36-acre site. This investment secures the company’s place as a major regional employer for many years to come.

The investment and establishment of a centre of excellence in R&D and manufacturing in the health sciences aligns with the Programme for Government, which is to build an economy based on the principles of fair work, sustainability and the industries and services of the future. It will create new jobs, along with supporting skills development and providing new training opportunities.

The Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, said:

“I’m delighted to announce this significant investment, with Siemens Healthineers, in a new centre of excellence in research and development in Llanberis. “Thanks to Welsh Government support, we have secured and created hundreds of high-quality jobs for Gwynedd. “Siemens Healthineers Llanberis is a strategically important employer for the whole of the north and this investment is a huge vote of confidence in the Welsh economy. “The economic contract we have signed with Siemens Healthineers secures the current facility’s future, establishes an innovative research and development facility, promises fair work and a healthy and inclusive working environment for decades to come.”

The Vice President and Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Llanberis, Professor Fraser Logue, said: