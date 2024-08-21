New Green Energy Hub for Wales Launched at Pembroke Dock Marine

Yesterday Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Prif Weinidog Eluned Morgan and The Rt Hon Jo Stevens MP, the Secretary of State for Wales, officially launched the Pembroke Dock Marine development– a multi-purpose, future energy ready hub focused on innovation and operational efficiency.

Pembroke Dock Marine is £60 million development, funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal through the UK Government and Welsh Government, and through private investment by the Port of Milford Haven that will help drive Wales' ambition to become a global leader in clean energy.

The development has delivered new, world-leading port infrastructure in Pembroke Dock alongside Wales’ Marine Energy Test Area (META) and a Marine Energy Engineering Centre of Excellence whilst advancing the potential of the Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone – all with the aim of driving forward innovation and creating new opportunities for industrial growth. It has proven to be a pivotal collaborative programme and a beacon of success for the Swansea Bay City Region attracting the attention of global renewable energy investors and developers and providing a strategic platform for the Milford Haven Energy Cluster ambition and, more recently, the successful Celtic Freeport bid.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “Today, Pembrokeshire’s long heritage of maritime excellence is leading the way for the future of the UK with the launch of this Pembroke Dock Marine programme.

“This is a major step towards us becoming a world leader in zero-carbon marine engineering and tackling climate change for a cleaner, greener, more ambitious future for us all.

“And a future where we see our bold ambitions on growth and jobs for and with every part of the UK go hand in hand with our ambitions on Net Zero and sustainable energy.”

Prif Weinidog, Eluned Morgan, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this important infrastructure project that will be transformative for the region as we grow Wales’ low carbon economy further. It is a real example of the benefits of partnership between private sector business and government at local, national and UK level.

“Supported by Welsh Government, it marks an important milestone in our journey towards realising the opportunities of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea – and has real potential to generate high quality jobs and support sustainable economic growth. It also allows us to continue on our journey of tackling climate change together for a green and prosperous Wales.”

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens highlighted the significance of this investment: ”For the UK to become a clean energy superpower, we need modernised ports just like this in Pembroke Dock, which will be the backbone of the energy hubs of the future.

“The UK Government is proud to invest in this project. Wales is at the forefront of our ambitions for GB Energy and facilities like Pembroke Dock Marine will contribute to our net zero goals, bringing down energy bills and creating skilled jobs for the people of Pembrokeshire.”

Tom Sawyer, CEO of the Port of Milford Haven, commented: “Today is the culmination of years of hard work to create a multi-purpose, future energy ready Port in Pembroke Dock. This vital, enabling infrastructure, made possible by public and private collaboration, will provide the base for a green cyclical economy, rich in local supply chain opportunities, to flourish in south west Wales. As industry is increasingly attracted to these new facilities and services, this hub is expected to generate over 1,800 jobs. But our ambition doesn’t stop here; we stand ready to make further investments to cater for the rapidly evolving demands of the green energy sector so that Wales reaps the benefits of this fledgling industry.“

Councillor Rob Stewart, Chairman of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee, said “The City Deal is making significant progress with all projects on the delivery phase. The City deal Pembroke Dock Marine project,is growing the economy and creating employment opportunities with a particular focus on the energy sector and renewable technologies. This investment in Pembroke Port will regenerate Pembroke Dock and the wider region by providing a base for the green energy economy, which is fundamental for the future of South West Wales. Coupled with the recent success of the Celtic Freeport bid, it strengthens our ambitions to create a prosperous region for businesses to thrive and residents to access well-paid jobs, both now and in the future.”