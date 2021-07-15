New GlobalWelsh Director to Drive Support for Welsh Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Richard Scott to head-up GlobalWelsh Invest initiative

GlobalWelsh, the non-profit diaspora network for Wales, has appointed a new director. Swansea-based entrepreneur Richard Scott will take on the role of Director of GlobalWelsh Invest to help drive investment and support for Welsh entrepreneurs in Wales and around the world.

Launched in August 2019, GlobalWelsh Invest is a growing initiative that matches Welsh innovators and wealth creators with diaspora investors around the world. The initiative hosts a GlobalWelsh Investor Portal, which showcases Welsh investment deals to High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) and Sophisticated Investors within the diaspora and extended networks.

Following recent research conducted by Toyo Gakuen University in Tokyo, results show there is also an appetite within the diaspora investment community to create an investment fund that would focus on investing in tech start-ups.

Richard Scott, a former software engineer and serial entrepreneur successfully founded, grew and exited his business, Mobile Computing Systems Ltd, in 2014 following a multi-million pound acquisition by Viewpoint Construction Software. Today, he is passionate about channeling his knowledge and experience into helping fellow Welsh entrepreneurs find success through engagement with the Welsh diaspora. Richard comments:

“I only recently discovered the incredible opportunity that the diaspora offers Wales. From FTSE 100 CEOs to successful start-up founders, the Welsh diaspora is full of incredibly successful people, out there in the world creating, innovating and building great careers and businesses. They are a huge source of knowledge, expertise and smart capital that has, until recently, gone untapped. At GlobalWelsh we are on a mission to channel that back to Wales. ‘My mission is to maximise the opportunity that the GlobalWelsh Invest initiative can offer early stage Welsh businesses and founders. I want to help Wales take full advantage of what the diaspora can offer and get Wales pinned on the map as a world-class place for businesses to grow and succeed. Having this kind of global engagement is something I could have only dreamed of as a young entrepreneur, so I am very excited about the opportunity.”

Walter May, founder and CEO of GlobalWelsh commented:

“It's fantastic to have Richard on the team. His vast experience as someone who has successfully been on an entrepreneurial journey from ideation to raising money, growing, and then exiting, will be incredibly valuable to the founders and businesses we work with. Richard shares our passion and ambition for Wales, and with his knowledge, skills and empathy, I am excited about what the future holds for GlobalWelsh Invest and the businesses we support.”

Find out more about GlobalWelsh Invest >> globalwelsh.com/invest

Connect with Richard >> [email protected]