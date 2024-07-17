New Funding for Outdoor Learning in Pembrokeshire

The Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools (PODS) initiative has benefited from funding and support from local businesses, community councils and charitable trusts to enable it to continue work in supporting schools and learners.

PODS is co-ordinated by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, supporting a network of specialist organisations, teachers and local authority advisors with the aim of enabling learners to benefit from high quality outdoor learning experiences, encouraging children to become fully engaged with and confident in their local environment.

With the support of one of the PODS partners, the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, a recent appeal for additional funds resulted in contributions from a variety of sources including the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund, which was able to support the Outdoor Schools initiative with £15,000 in grant aid.

Director of the Trust Katie Macro said:

“We are thrilled to support the Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools project, a vital initiative that helps pupils across Pembrokeshire understand the importance of our natural habitat. This work would not be possible without the generous support of many wonderful funders, whose input has made a real difference to this cause.”

Several community councils also showed their support for the work of the PODS partnership with donations, including Haverfordwest Town Council, Scleddau Community Council, and Newport Town Council. Support was also received from Llywyndu Solar Farm via the NextEnergy Solar Fund.

Bryony Rees, Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools Co-ordinator said:

“There’s an increasing recognition of the value of outdoor learning for our children, both in terms of specific topics and themes, and also the benefits to overall health and wellbeing. PODS seeks to make the best of Pembrokeshire’s amazing outdoor spaces, not only in the National Park, but also in and around the communities where our schools are located. This additional funding is most welcome in that respect.”

Across Pembrokeshire, schools and teaching staff have been able to provide learning experiences for pupils, often supported by the outdoor learning specialists that make-up the Outdoor Schools partnership, or by making use of the resources and training provided.

Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools is dependent on external funding to continue its work with schools and learners. Earlier in the year, a donation from Blue Gem Wind enabled the PODS Co-ordinator to offer targeted support to secondary schools in the area. This included a coastal challenge day at Newgale with Year 8 pupils from Henry Tudor School, supported by the National Park Authority’s education team and Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum.