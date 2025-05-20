New Fund Offers Grants to Pembrokeshire Community Groups and Charities

Community organisations and charities that benefit Pembrokeshire are being invited to apply for a share of £3,000.

A new joint initiative from holidaycottages.co.uk and Visit Pembrokeshire – the Visit Pembrokeshire Community Fund – will award three £1,000 grants to local community groups and charities.

To be considered for funding, groups are encouraged to complete the application form ahead of the 7 July 2025 deadline. Funding can support a variety of projects, such as community gardens, bench seating, braille signage and town trail maps, but further innovative ideas are encouraged.

Serena Pearce, Regional Communities manager for Travel Chapter which owns holidaycottages.co.uk, said:

“We are incredibly excited to be launching this community fund with Visit Pembrokeshire. At holidaycottages.co.uk, we are passionate about supporting the communities where we operate, and we take great pride in giving back to the places our guests love to visit. By investing in local projects, we aim to create lasting, positive impacts which help towns and villages thrive and remain cherished destinations for visitors and residents alike. We can’t wait to get started and make a positive impact together.”

Emma Thornton, CEO of Visit Pembrokeshire, said:

“Our new partnership with holidaycottages.co.uk truly reflects our shared mission in Pembrokeshire is to be a global leader in regenerative tourism, which in simple terms, is about ensuring the visitor economy we support and develop delivers a net positive to those who live, work, and visit. This collaboration is a great example of regenerative tourism, and we are so grateful to holidaycottages.co.uk for partnering with us on this.”

Serena added:

“While our partnership with Visit Pembrokeshire is only just beginning, this is by no means the start of our journey in supporting communities across the region. holidaycottages.co.uk has proudly supported a range of local charities to leave a lasting, positive impact across the region over the last few years. Most recently, this includes sponsoring the Saundersfoot New Years Day Swim, with the 2025 event raising over £30,000 for worthy local causes.”

To apply for the Visit Pembrokeshire Community Fund, or to find out further information about the initiative, including full terms and conditions, visit here.