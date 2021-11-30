New Food and Drink Vision Launched as Winter Fair Returns

Growing the Welsh food and drink industry’s value to £8.5bn and increasing the number of employees in the sector who receive the Welsh Living Wage to 80%, both by 2025, are at the heart of a new Welsh Government vision.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths made the announcement as she visited the Royal Welsh Winter Fair which returns after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Vision for the Food & Drink industry from 2021 will build on the sector’s success in Wales with the key aim of helping ensure a flourishing food and drink industry with a global reputation for excellence.

The Vision’s objectives include:

Every year the turnover value of Wales’ food and drink sector will proportionately grow more than the rest of the UK, and to at least £8.5bn by 2025.

The three-year average of Gross Value Added (GVA) per hour worked in the industry will increase proportionately more than the rest of the UK.

Every year, the proportion of food and drink sector employees receiving at least the Welsh Living Wage will increase, to achieve 80% by 2025.

Every year, there will be an increase in the proportion of manufacturing businesses in the industry holding accreditation (e.g. environmental management, staff development, production and other relevant standards).

Every year, there will be an increase in the proportion of businesses in the food and drink manufacturing sector achieving awards appropriate to their business. By 2025 at least six more Welsh products will join the UK GI Scheme.

98% of businesses will have a food hygiene rating of 5 by 2025.

The Vision is aimed at every business in the industry from retail and exporters to tourism, from brewers and bakers to manufacturers and processors.

During the period of the last Welsh Government strategy, 2014–2020, a 30% growth was achieved with record sales of £7.5bn being reached by 2019, exceeding the target of £7bn by 2020. There was also £550m in exports, increased from £408m.

In addition, a Decarbonisation Action Plan is being developed for the food and drink manufacturing industry which will be crucial in helping the food and drink industry to decarbonise and maximise opportunities the transition to Net Zero Wales provides.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: