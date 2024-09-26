New FMB Wales President Outlines Key Priorities

Career opportunities for young people, safety regulations and support for women in construction are top priorities for the new leader of a prominent trade association.

Gareth Jones has taken on the role of President for the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) in Wales.

The Managing Director of award-winning Carbon Zero Renewables – part of the Carbon Zero Group based in Old Colwyn, St Asaph and Mochdre – laid out a series of priorities for the coming two years.

“There are so many issues facing the construction sector, legislatively and economically, not just in Wales but UK-wide,” said Gareth. “But crucially in this role I want to shine a light on the many positive as well, including the growing role of women in construction and how we can attract more young people into the industry. “The list of career opportunities is endless, and there is significant demand for skilled workers in a wide range of construction jobs, but for many people what comes to mind is labouring, bricklaying and the blue-collar side of the business. “They are pivotal of course, but design and architecture are other areas to explore, and marketing, engineering, human resources, finance, management and more.”

Gareth is also determined to raise awareness of Welsh construction firms going above and beyond in good practice around heritage and green skills, ‘retrofitting’ of new homes.

He will do so as President, and through his popular YouTube podcasts – Eco Talk Rewired and Managing Director Diaries

“The podcasts will allow me to sit down with experts in the construction arena and discuss what the important issues are facing business owners, young people trying to access the industry, while also speaking to educators, tradespeople and more,” said Gareth. “And for years I have campaigned for a review of building regulations – notably on fire safety, solar panels and renewables installation – which are other topics I will be focused on.”

He added:

“I am privileged to have taken on this position, following two years as Vice President, and look forward to representing the thousands of men and women in Wales helping to raise standards in the construction sector. “I am here for you and look forward to working together in the years ahead.”

The Federation of Master Builders is the largest trade association in the UK construction industry representing the interests of small and medium-sized building companies and lobbying for members at both national and local levels since 1941.