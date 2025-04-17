New Electric Tram-Trains in Testing for South Wales Metro

Brand-new electric tram-trains are being tested on the recently electrified Valleys railway lines.

The Stadler Class 398 CITYLINK tram-trains are part of an £800 million investment into new trains across Wales and the Borders. Transport for Wales (TfW) says the move will “revolutionise” transport in South Wales.

With the ability to run on both rail and tram lines, they can operate on overhead electrical lines and battery power, and with three carriages can carry more than 250 passengers.

More than £1 billion has been invested into transforming rail infrastructure in South Wales, with the electrification of more than 170 km of railway, including the Merthyr, Aberdare and Treherbert lines.

A £100 million purpose-built depot has also been constructed in Taff’s Well, serving as a control centre for the South Wales Metro and as home for the 36 new tram-trains.

Marie Daly, Chief Operating Officer at Transport for Wales, said:

“This is another major milestone for us at TfW. We’ve already introduced our brand-new Class 756 trains onto the Merthyr, Aberdare, and Treherbert lines to improve the experience for our passengers. We’re now excited to progress to the next phase of the project, testing our light rail tram-trains that will offer a turn-up-and-go service as part of the South Wales Metro. “The introduction of our new Metro Class 756s and tram-trains is part of our £800 million investment into brand-new trains for Wales, alongside a billion pounds of infrastructure upgrades to improve the frequency and accessibility of services. By transforming our rail network, we aim to provide reliable, comfortable, and attractive public transport options for our customers.”

Andrew Gazzard, Head of Operational Readiness at TfW, said: