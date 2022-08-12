New Eco Energy Show Apartment Created in Carmarthenshire

With rising energy costs as a hot topic right now, Jill and Adrian Brown have created a beautiful Eco Energy Show Apartment for their customers on the ground floor of their 3-storey home near Llandovery, Carmarthenshire.

The Show Apartment has been created as a “shop front” for Adrian's business Alpha Touch Ltd which is a smart home automation, visual and audio company with a base in mid Wales and are members of the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) which sets the standards for business’s industry.

As energy costs soar, renewables such as Solar and Wind energy are becoming ever more popular. The property demonstrates the management of the these systems in both the residential and commercial sectors.

Provide consultancy, design and installation of energy monitoring systems saving their customers a small fortune through the use of Solar and battery storage. This is all integrated into a Loxone system, an Austrian automation product. Loxone is suitable for both new builds and retro-fits alike. The Show Apartment is therefore unique in that customers can see everything operating together.

The eco energy saving show apartment also doubles up as a 5-Star holiday apartment located in the rural hills near Llandovery, Carmarthenshire. Whilst spending a holiday in the apartment, customers get to experience living in an energy efficient way with the latest technology whilst enjoying a rural break in beautiful Carmarthenshire. The home benefits from having both solar panels and most importantly battery storage for night time energy use captured from sun during daylight hours.

They began their journey in 2016 and set about converting the ground floor to a luxury, smart energy, efficient show apartment/holiday apartment with a number of integrated audio and visual systems. As far as they are aware, it’s the first of its kind in the UK.

For further information head to the Woodland View Holiday Apartment website here: https://woodlandviewholidayapartment.com/